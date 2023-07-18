Arrive in “Mint Condition” with JetBlue – ITTN chats to NYC’s Hometown Airline

JetBlue’s Maris Kuklis was in Dublin to share news on New York’s Hometown Airline. In fact, JetBlue is a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between London and New York.

JetBlue was ranked as the sixth-largest airline in the U.S. in 2021. Over two decades, JetBlue has established itself as a leader in both value and comfort. JetBlue is driven by its mission to inspire humanity in the air and on the ground. JetBlue’s crewmembers live by these core values: safety, caring, integrity, passion, and fun.

Their aeroplanes have wifi gate to gate, sizeable legroom, oversized overhead compartments and even a signature cocktail, “Mint Condition” because that’s how they want you to arrive (see what they did there – I like it!). Find out more:

Changes to JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines

JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines is ending. The airline is working closely with American Airlines to ensure a smooth wind-down process, however, here are a couple of upcoming changes.

New codeshare flights (that’s American-operated flights booked on JetBlue, or vice-versa) will not be available for purchase after 20 July 2023.

Already booked a codeshare flight? Travellers can continue to feel confident in your existing codeshare bookings. To the extent any individual customers are impacted, JetBlue will reach out individually for any required re-accommodation or refund.

TrueBlue members will still earn TrueBlue points and tiles on future travel booked on American Airlines as long as your TrueBlue number is added to the booking no later than 20 July 2023.

Rest assured that the airline will not stop working to add value to every travel experience, and travellers can continue to earn points with JetBlue’s other airline loyalty partners. For more details – click here.

JetBlue shares that they had so much great member feedback on this partnership and are bluer than usual to see it end after a federal court ruled that the Northeast Alliance could not continue and added “Thanks, as always, for your continued loyalty.”.

JetBlue Partnerships

Jet Blue has codeshare partnerships with a host of airlines including Aer Lingus to offer a seamless travel experience, from booking on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app, to convenient connections and getting luggage allowances in the bag.

JetBlue launches New York-Paris Route

US budget airline JetBlue has added further competition to the already busy Europe to US transatlantic market by launching a new route from New York/JFK to Paris/Charles de Gaulle.

A total of 8 airlines now cover the competitive New York-Paris route, and JetBlue – which already flies from the East Coast of the US to London – is planning to start flying between New York and Amsterdam later this year. For more on this, check out:

For More on NYC

For more on New York City, stay tuned to ITTN for daily episodes in this multi-part series on the five boroughs and fantastic experiences in New York City.

Check out ITTN’s interview with Reginald Charlot – “More to Do, More to See, More to Explore in New York!” – Find out about New York City Tourism + Conventions, their new website, NYCTourism.com and dedicated travel trade resources.

For more in our series or to check out any of our videos in this series covering Rockefeller Center, Hudson Yards (including The Edge and City Climb), Whitney Museum of American Art, Arthouse Hotel, Beacon Hotel, Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos, Empire States Building, Circle Line Tours, 5 Boroughs New York City Pass and Jet Blue – follow the link – https://ittn.ie/videos/