Travel Counsellors Ireland Welcomes 3 New Agents to the TC Community

Travel Counsellors Ireland has welcomed three experienced travel agents to the TC community, all of whom started their businesses in 2023 and are off to a flying start.

Paul Fitzpatrick, from Cobh, worked in the travel industry for many years. Having started in 1997 at the Irish launch of a well-established long-haul specialist, Paul moved to Emirates Airline in 2003 for 3 years before returning to the agency for the next 11 years. In 2018, needing something new, he worked for a successful inbound tour operator. We are delighted to welcome Paul back to what he loves doing best.

Joanne O’Brien has many years’ experience in the industry including working on board cruise ships while on her gap years in Australia. After this she moved to London selling long-haul travel before moving back to Cork to settle into the industry here. She is very ambitious and always wanted to run her own business, but that gained momentum with the birth of her son, now 3 years old. Joanne has a passion for long-haul luxury travel and she is based in Ballincollig, but has lots of contacts throughout the country.

Linda Tiernan – newest to the TC community and from the Curragh in Co. Kildare, Linda has a wealth of experience in the industry with a focus on long-haul travel. She previously worked in Twohig Travel and also in Topflight Worldwide Holidays, where she gained so much of her travel know-how. She has more recently worked in a long-haul Tour Operator in Dublin and she has travelled extensively. Linda lives with her husband and two daughters aged 7 and 6, and she has big plans for the future of her business over the next few years.

Cathy Burke – Managing Director at Travel Counsellors said: “We are thrilled to welcome Linda, Joanne and Paul and everyone at Travel Counsellors is very impressed with the high-calibre of experience and professionalism they bring to the TC Ireland Community. We wish them every success in the future and I know the entire team in the Cork office are supporting them in every way, as are the other Travel Counsellors around the country”.