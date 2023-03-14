fbpx
Eurostar Cancels 1-in-4 Trains Until Monday, Due to Paris Arson Attacks

Eurostar has announced that one-in-four of its services will be cancelled until Monday due to the damage done by today’s arson attack on France’s rail infrastructure.

The Atlantique, Nord, and Est high-speed lines of France’s TGV service were hit by a series of arson attacks; with French rail company SNCF calling it “a massive attack aimed at paralysing the network”.

The attack came just hours before the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris. France hosts this year’s Olympics; which officially begin today and run until August 11.

Eurostar said that diverting its trains was adding 90 minutes on to journeys. All in all, around 800,000 people are set to be directly affected by the attacks on the rail system.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
