Numerous European Cities to Introduce Tourist Taxes During 2024

Next year is set to see a swathe of popular European holiday destinations introduce tourist taxes.

Venice, Edinburgh, Paris, Amsterdam, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid are among the hot spots either introducing a levy on visitors or increasing existing charges.

After a couple of false starts last year and this, Venice will finally introduce its travel tax, in a bid to curb its over-tourism problem, with visitors to be charged €5 to enter the city.

Paris will increase its tourist tax by 200% next year, making visitors pay a nightly fee on top of their room rates.

Edinburgh is also set to charge visitors extra for staying in its city centre.

Barcelona has had a tourist tax in place for the past 5 years. Money raised next year – when the tax will rise to €3.25 from €2.75 – will go towards road and bus improvements in the Catalan city.

Spain’s capital, Madrid is still deciding on a tax, but is expected to finally introduce a levy next year.

Areas of Portugal – including the Algarve city of Faro, which is an entry point for many holidaymakers – will impose a €1.50 per person tax from next summer.