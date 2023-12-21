Aer Lingus Adds Sicily, Crete and Turkey Routes; Launches Annual January Seat Sale

Aer Lingus has launched a January seat sale on the back of announcing three new destinations to its 2024 summer schedule.

Sicily (Catania), Crete (Heraklion) and Turkey/Turkiye (Dalaman) have now been added to the summer 2024 route roster.

On top of that, Aer Lingus has launched a sale on more than 4 million discounted seats – with up to 25% off flights to the UK and mainland Europe.

The new routes are also all part of the January sale offerings, with Dalaman taking off on 6th April, Catania in Sicily making its debut from 1st May, and Crete commencing on 2nd May.

Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus said: “We are thrilled to unveil new European routes as part of our January Sale, allowing our passengers to embark on journeys to diverse and culturally rich destinations. In navigating the evolving preferences of travellers, Aer Lingus is absolutely committed to providing cost-effective and desirable options for our valued customers. Our fleet expansion in 2023 carries us into summer 2024 with a mix of exciting new routes and increased frequency on core routes.”