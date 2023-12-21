Princess Cruises Announces First Celebrity Chefs for its ‘Good Food Show at Sea’ Cruise

Princess Cruises has signed up three TV celebrity chefs – John Torode, Lisa Faulkner and Gennaro Contaldo – for its inaugural food cruise, the Good Food Show at Sea.

More culinary stars are expected to be unveiled at a later date.

Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, commented: “Renowned for our exceptional onboard cuisine and captivating immersive experiences, Princess Cruises is extending our culinary reputation with this exciting partnership to bring the Good Food Show to the high seas. Just like its well-established land-based counterpart, this maritime edition offers unparalleled access to UK food heroes through immersive experiences, cooking demonstrations and onboard entertainment.

“With all the indulgence and relaxation that comes with any Princess cruise, topped with meet and greets, live Q&As, dining experiences and book signings, the Good Food Show at Sea is a fantastic opportunity for all levels of food enthusiasts to develop their culinary skills.”

Lisa Faulkner said: “I’m looking forward to taking to the seas to share my recipes with the Princess guests. Good Food Show at Sea is a wonderful idea and a great way to share the love of food with guests on board.”

“I cannot wait to be onboard Sky Princess for the Good Food Show at Sea and meet likeminded travellers who are passionate about new destinations, sights, sounds and flavours from around the world. Lisa and I want to make this a really fun trip for all with personal cookery demos and a Q&A,” John Torode said.

The Good Food Show at Sea takes place from November 2 – 16, 2024 aboard Sky Princess. The cruise departs from Southampton on November 2, calling to Lisbon, Cadiz (for Seville), Gibraltar, Cartagena, Barcelona, Malaga, and Bilbao.