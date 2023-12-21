Ryanair Announces $100m Investment in Frankfurt-Hahn Base

Ryanair has announced a $100m investment in its base at Frankfurt-Hahn, in Germany, for summer 2024.

It will see the airline station 3 aircraft at the airport and offer 32 routes – including 4 new ones linking Agadir, Lamezia, Pescara and Rome.

Ryanair is also calling on the German government to abandon its plans to raise the cap on security charges from 2025 and reduce it from €10 to €2 per departing passenger, in order to align it with security costs in recovering EU markets such as Spain, Italy and Poland, where there is no such cap and where airports are encouraged to offer competitive security charges that support traffic recovery, connectivity and economic growth.

Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said:

“As Europe’s largest and fastest-growing airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce the 2024 summer schedule for Frankfurt-Hahn, with 32 routes to popular holiday destinations such as Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Morocco and the Greek islands, as well as four new summer routes to Agadir in Morocco, Lamezia in Calabria, Pescara in Abruzzo and Rome – the Eternal City. For the summer of 2024, Ryanair will also launch a new B737 aircraft at Frankfurt-Hahn, representing a further investment of USD 100 million and creating over 30 new, well-paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

“Ryanair’s growth at Frankfurt-Hahn is a direct result of the airport’s efforts to provide the long-term cost certainty needed for long-term traffic growth and improved connectivity. This is in stark contrast to the short-sighted approach of the German government, which imposes excessive aviation taxes and security fees that have led to less competition and higher fares for German consumers, making Germany the worst-recovered aviation market in Europe, with only 77% of pre-Covid traffic.”