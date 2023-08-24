Montenegro National Tourism Organisation Appoints Black Diamond as UK & Ireland PR Agency

Montenegro National Tourism Organisation has appointed London-based integrated communications agency, Black Diamond, to manage and co-ordinate a six-month public relation and press trip programme to raise the profile of the European destination in the UK & Ireland.

Along with press office activities, Black Diamond will also be supporting the team at WTM 2023 with media and trade appointments.

Black Diamond’s communications strategy will position Montenegro as an aspirational tourism destination for slow travel, mindfulness and highlighting its accessibility and affordability.

Known for its rugged mountains, alluring national parks, medieval villages, and beautiful beaches, the “black mountain” as Montenegro is known locally, is home to a variety of pristine natural wonders, including The Bay of Kotor, Durmitor National Park and Lake Skadar, as well as historic coastal towns such as Kotor, Budva, Herceg Novi, Bar and Ulcinj.

Focusing on increasing and encouraging visitation to the country for both city breaks and winter adventure travel, Black Diamond will boost awareness of Montenegro’s key towns and its lesser-known attractions through engaging storytelling.

Jim Odoire, Managing Director, Black Diamond commented: “We are thrilled to be working with the National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro once again. Building on our successes to date and media coverage generated in the UK over the last few years, we are excited to be able to bring the storytelling to life with a dedicated FAM trip that inspires holidaymakers to choose Montenegro as their next holiday destination.”