Maverick Helicopters to Offer Flight Specials for Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Maverick Helicopters – one of the leading operators of helicopter tourist rides across Las Vegas, the Nevada Desert and the Grand Canyon – will offer special flight experiences for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

During race week, from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th November, Maverick Helicopters will provide premier aerial views of the Las Vegas Strip, race circuit and Grand Canyon.

Elevating the Las Vegas experience to new heights, Maverick Helicopters will offer guests the Vegas Victory Lap flight, soaring above the vibrant Las Vegas Strip. During this 12-minute journey, passengers will enjoy an exclusive view of the 17-turn, 3.8-mile street race circuit from above. Guests can also view the iconic Vegas skyline with panoramic views of Caesars Palace, Bellagio, F1’s Paddock Building, Wynn, The Venetian, Allegiant Stadium, Sphere, Downtown Las Vegas and more. The Vegas Victory Lap flight starts at $199 per person.

The GRAND Prix Experience is a luxury helicopter excursion to one of the greatest natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon. On the way to and from the Grand Canyon, guests will fly over the 17-turn, 3.8-mile F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit for unparalleled perspectives from above. Additional highlights include bird’s-eye views of Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Bowl of Fire, Mojave Desert and more. This trip will include a landing 3,500 feet below the canyon rim to enjoy an upgraded selection of champagne, beverages, and a European-inspired snack box. The GRAND Prix Experience is approximately 4.5 hours and starts at $799 per person. The GRAND Prix Sunset Experience starts at $829 per person and includes extended landing and return at magic hour.