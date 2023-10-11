Luton Airport to Remain Closed for Flights for Much of Today

London Luton Airport will remain closed for flights for much of Wednesday following the fire that destroyed one of its car park areas on Tuesday.

The main airlines that will be affected by the cancellations are Ryanair, EasyJet and Wizz Air – the three biggest operators at Luton.

Flights were suspended on Tuesday after a fire broke out at Luton’s Terminal Car Park 2. The airport said all flights would remain suspended until at least 3pm today.

It is understood the fire is now out and no longer deemed a major live incident. However, it will be some hours before operations return to normal.