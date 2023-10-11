ITIC Budget Response: ‘Disappointing and Underwhelming’

Tourism chiefs have registered their disappointment with the Government’s Budget 2024 plan, with the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) noting just one mention of domestic tourism in the overall package.

ITIC said the Budget package was “disappointing and underwhelming” and “fails to address some key challenges for the country’s largest indigenous industry and biggest employer.”

ITIC chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh tweeted/messaged on X: “Disappointing that Minister McGrath didn’t mention tourism VAT rate. Nobody expected it to return to 9%, but commitment to keeping it under review would have been welcome. Food services businesses, particularly, hit hard by VAT hike.”