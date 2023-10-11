Brian Lowack Appointed President & CEO of Visit St.Pete/Clearwater

Brian Lowack has been appointed President/CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC) is the official destination marketing organisation of Pinellas County in Florida and covers 24 municipalities in the area.

The region is located on the peninsula on Florida’s west coast, bordered by the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Tampa Bay to the east.

The area offers 35 miles of award-winning white-sandy beaches, exotic nature trails, culture and arts and is a popular family holiday destination.

Mr Lowack had served as the head of the official Pinellas County tourism marketing and management organisation in Florida in an interim capacity since June.

“Brian is the right person to continue to guide the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater team and deliver exceptional results for our industry partners while driving growth in visitation,” Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said.

“As a Pinellas County native, Brian has an incredible passion and commitment to our community and is the perfect person to promote our slice of paradise to visitors near and abroad. I have witnessed his leadership ability during these last few months, building a team and a culture that creates immense pride from our residents, business leaders and elected officials,” he said.