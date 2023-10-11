SEARCH
US Journalists Sample Ireland’s Great Outdoors

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Tourism Ireland invited eight American journalists to visit the island of Ireland.

The group – many of whom are members of the Outdoor Writers Association of America – includes writers, digital content creators and podcasters, who have a combined audience of millions of readers and followers.

The writers’ action-packed itinerary – which has a focus on ‘green’ experiences and soft adventure – was designed by Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland and includes a guided cycling tour of the Carlingford Greenway, a Slieve Gullion ‘Mountain, Myth and Legends’ guided walk, Todds Leap Activity Centre, a kayaking experience on Lower Lough Erne, a private tour of the Marble Arch Caves, the National Surf Centre in Sligo, as well as a treetop walk and Boda Borg activity at Lough Key Forest Park.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential writers and content creators to visit the island of Ireland, to come and enjoy some of our superb outdoor activities and sustainable experiences. Through their articles, blogs, posts, videos and podcasts, they will encourage their readers and followers to come and experience our wonderful outdoor activities and beautiful scenery for themselves.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6bn for the economy.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
