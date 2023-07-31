London’s Heathrow Airport Halves Losses and Increases Passenger Numbers

London’s Heathrow Airport has reported figures for the first half of 2023 – showing a halving of losses and a strong increase in passengers.

The UK’s largest airport reported a loss of £139m (€162m) for the first six months of this year; down from a first half loss of £321m last year.

Heathrow saw 37 million passengers pass through its terminals in the first half of the year, more than 42% more than in the same period last year.

Heathrow’s outgoing CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “The summer getaway has got off to a great start, thanks to planning and close collaboration with airlines and their ground handlers. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved as a team in the last nine years, transforming Heathrow into a world-class airport that Britain can be proud of. Heathrow is now a leader in sustainability, with a diverse culture that reflects our local community and can attract the best talent from around the world.”

Mr Holland-Kaye will officially step down as Heathrow CEO in October, after 9 years in the role, to be replaced – as previously announced – by current Copenhagen Airport boss Thomas Woldbye.