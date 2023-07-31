Celebrity Cruises Boosts UK & Ireland Sales Team Ahead of ‘Celebrity Apex’ Arrival

Celebrity Cruises – the luxury arm of Royal Caribbean International – has expanded its award-winning UK & Ireland sale team.

Celebrity said the new additions will be joining across the summer, “bolstering the team to further support travel agents ahead of Celebrity Apex arriving into the UK in 2024.”

Claire Stirrup, UK and Ireland Senior Sales Director at Celebrity Cruises said: “We know one size doesn’t fit all, so it is extremely important that our sales team can work with trade partners in a bespoke way to meet their needs. I am delighted to welcome the new team together and to our brand, as they are equally excited to get out on the road, to harvest relationships with trade partners and agents.”

“It is vital that Celebrity Cruises continues to provide dedicated and personalised support to trade partners across the UK. Following the November announcement of Celebrity Apex homeporting in Southampton, Celebrity Cruises yielded record-breaking results, signaling the line’s most successful product launch of a new ship into the UK market. The brand also achieved its highest booking value per guest from the UK. Celebrity promises to continue to focus commitments, by providing trade partners with a suite of tools and resources they need.

“The newly bolstered team will be armed with new ready-made marketing tools and resources. Now available on Celebrity Central, travel partners can download the Celebrity Apex toolkit containing a suite of social media tiles covering 2024 itineraries and themed content to promote popular holiday types. Agents can also download an interactive digital Celebrity Apex 2024 brochure, the perfect tool to download and send on to clients.”

The new team consists of: