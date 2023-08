Korean Air has launched its own exclusive beer.

The beer – called ‘KAL’s Lager’ will be available to Korean Air passengers and will also go on general sale, in South Korea, through the Emart24 convenience store chain.

The beer will also be available in the Korean Air lounges in the main international airports in Incheon and Seoul.

Korean Air collaborated with Playground Brewery – an award-winning brewery in South Korea – on the beer.