MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Opens Sales for Summer 2025 Schedule

MSC Cruises UK & Ireland has announced the opening of sales for its Summer 2025 cruise schedule.

MSC has extended this opportunity to all its valued UK & Irish travel agents, “empowering them to offer their customers an exceptional selection of captivating itineraries across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean.”

Highlights of MSC Cruises Summer 2025 Programme include:

MSC Virtuosa returns to Southampton: For the fourth consecutive summer, MSC Virtuosa will grace Southampton’s shores in 2025, providing customers with an array of cruises ranging from two to 14 nights. Customers can explore the enchanting wonders of Northern Europe, the mesmerising Norwegian Fjords, the picturesque Atlantic Coast, and the sun-kissed Canary Islands.

Extended Mediterranean Voyages with MSC Musica: Presenting extended 10-night cruises in the West Mediterranean, MSC Musica offers customers an immersive journey filled with rich history, culture, and beauty.

Iceland & Norwegian Fjords with MSC Preziosa: From Hamburg, customers can embark on beautiful itineraries focused on Iceland and the Norwegian Fjords, offering voyages of 10 to 14 nights.

Discover Unique East Mediterranean Ports: MSC Opera presents captivating East Mediterranean itineraries, with unique and exciting ports of call, including the picturesque Kos Island. For a more in-depth exploration, customers can choose the longer nine-night cruises from Trieste on board MSC Fantasia.

Early booking comes with an array of exclusive benefits for customers, including:

Combinable discounts, including up to 10% discount using Voyagers exclusives.

Targeted discounts for young & young, seniors, all in one, and healthcare professionals.

Securing the best cabin locations or preferred areas to stay in.

Ensuring availability on cabins with high demand, including MSC Yacht Club Suites and Aurea Grand Suites.

Securing booking at the most favorable price accessible to valued customers.

Steve Williams, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Sales Director, said: “We are thrilled with the continued success of MSC Virtuosa, a beloved favourite and a well-known presence in Southampton. Her return for the 4th summer season is attracting returning cruisers and captivating both new-to-cruise and new-to-brand travellers. To meet the immense demand from our UK & Irish customers, we have opened sales six months earlier than the 2024 season.”

He added: “We understand our customers’ desire to plan and secure their cruise well in advance, ensuring they get their preferred itinerary and access the best deals with our incredible early booking offers. With three summer seasons and two winter seasons on sale, this is the perfect moment for travel agents to secure their customers’ bookings, ensuring they can experience the wonders of MSC Cruises and enhance customer retention.”

Travel agents are advised to complete bookings at www.mscbook.com. Customers can also directly book online at www.msccruises.co.uk / www.msccruises.ie