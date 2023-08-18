Havila Voyages Widens Access to Norwegian Fjords with Launch of Two New Ships

Norwegian cruise company Havila Voyages has widened tourist access to the Norwegian fjords by launching two more ships into operation.

Havila Polaris arrived in Bergen, earlier this week, the first of two new ships that will operate the historic coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes.

Havila Polaris will head directly to Tromsø, where it is planned to be put into service on August 21, while the sister ship Havila Pollux will enter service from August 23.

With a value of approximately €150m for each of the four Havila Voyages ships, the investments are considered one of the largest in Norwegian tourism in recent years. With full capacity, each ship accommodates 468 beds, and passengers can choose whether to sail from port to port or embark on a comprehensive journey along the Norwegian coast.

In addition to Bergen as a turnaround port, the Havila Voyage ships dock at Florø, Måløy, Torvik, Ålesund, Molde, and Kristiansund. During the summer, the route also includes Geirangerfjorden and Hjørundfjorden, while in winter, the ships spend up to 10 hours at the dock in Ålesund.