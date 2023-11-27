Fahy Travel Marks Cruise Worldwide’s 5th Birthday with Royal Caribbean Info Evening

To celebrate the 5-year anniversary of launching its incredible cruise store – Cruise Worldwide by Fahy Travel – the expert cruise team hosted a Royal Caribbean dedicated info evening in store.

Michelle Ryan, Sales Development Manager for Royal Caribbean attended and presented on the evening to a jam-packed house of both seasoned sailors and new-to-cruisers, all keen to hear about the wonderful world of Royal.

“Royal Caribbean have been working with us since the very beginning,” said Maura Fahy, Managing Director of Fahy Travel. “They were involved in the design and promotion of Cruise Worldwide, Ireland’s only dedicated cruise shop.”

“Royal Caribbean have enjoyed a great working relationship with the team at Fahy Travel for many years. Their team is a great asset to the West of Ireland – this event certainly showed that! – and no doubt will continue to go from strength to strength,” said Michelle Ryan, Royal Caribbean.

To celebrate Cruise Worldwide’s 5th year in business, any attendees who book their Royal Caribbean cruise before 31st December 2023 will be entered into a draw to win a €1000 off their Royal Caribbean cruise!