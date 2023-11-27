Agents Sign up for ITAA’s ‘Leadership Excellence…’ Programme

A total of 11 travel professionals are undertaking the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) Leadership Excellence in the Travel Industry programme.

The programme will equip participants on how to make a significant impact in the industry and to empower current and aspiring leaders.

The course covers eleven modules on various topics including:

· Leadership Excellence in the Travel Industry

· The Finance of Running a Travel Business

· Digital Transformation

· Sustainability in the Travel Industry

· Selling the Dream

· Growth of Team Development and Career

· Balancing Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace

Based over a 7-week period, the course will conclude on the January 11, with the final module and a certificate presentation.

ITAA President Angela Walsh said: “Having studied the ITAA Leadership Excellence in the Travel Industry Programme content I can honestly say that this is a brilliant opportunity for anyone who wants to take their leadership skills to the next level.”

Ms Walsh said: “The programme will provide the skills, knowledge and strategies to help succeed in today’s ever changing and competitive market which is key. The ITAA has gathered together a team of experienced trainers who have the skills, understanding and expertise of working within the travel industry to deliver all these extremely relevant and beneficial coaching sessions.”

The Leadership Excellence In the Travel Industry programme is funded by the Positive2Work Skillnet.