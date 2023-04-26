Explora Journeys Names Adventurer Mike Horn Brand Ambassador

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, has announced renowned adventurer Mike Horn as its newest brand ambassador.

Mr Horn is a world-renowned adventurer, explorer and environmentalist with a wealth of experience in expeditions to some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments. He has crossed the Arctic, Antarctic and Amazon, as well as sailing solo around the world, among many other feats. He is also a dedicated environmentalist whose work with communities and conservation organisations worldwide has helped to promote sustainable living and protect the planet’s delicate ecosystems.

As an ambassador for Explora Journeys, Mike Horn will work closely with the brand’s team to develop adventure destination experiences and unique onboard enrichment programmes, bringing even more excitement to the unparalleled activities offered to guests. Drawing on his vast knowledge and expertise, he will lead guests in exploring some of the world’s most remote and pristine locations, helping them to create unforgettable memories.

The inaugural Iceland and Greenland Journey, ‘Arctic Geyser, Calving Glaciers, and Fiery Lands of Ice’, willsail from Reykjavik to New York City from 9–25 September 2023. During this journey, Mike Horn will take Explora Journeys’ guests on two different hikes in remote areas of Greenland. Guests will also have the opportunity to join him for a seminar on Setting Goals and Being Resilient onboard EXPLORA I, where he will talk about how he prepares himself for his extreme expeditions and the importance of drawing upon these practices in other aspects of our daily life.

Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike Horn to the Explora Journeys family. Mike’s dedication to adventure and the environment fits perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to work with him to create unforgettable and sustainable experiences for our discerning travellers.”

Mike Horn, explorer, and environmentalist, observed, “I am impressed by the sustainability initiatives of the Cruise Division of MSC Group. Their dedication to innovation and technology aligns with my vision for a world in which we all have to adapt to an ever-changing environment. I am delighted to work closely with Explora Journeys to attain significant accomplishments, promote sustainability and create unforgettable experiences that connect us with nature.”