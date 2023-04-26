Emirates Launches Daily Dubai-Montreal Route

Emirates has announced it will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Montréal, starting July 5.

Montréal becomes Emirates’ second gateway in Canada, complementing its passenger services to Toronto, which have been operating to Ontario’s capital city since 2007.

The launch of services to Montréal comes as the UAE and Canada aim to deepen economic co-operation between the two nations and stimulate benefits to the aviation and tourism sectors, in addition to enhancing trade flows and commercial links.

The daily flights to the new destination will help cater to the huge demand for direct flights between Dubai and Canada, particularly to its two largest metropolitan hubs, and provide more choice for travellers when flying to Canada.

Emirates’ network now reaches 18 points across the Americas – including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

“Emirates is excited to launch our second gateway into Canada as we expand our reach in the country with direct services from our hub in Dubai. As a major metropolitan centre and as Canada’s second largest city, we are pleased to add Montréal to our growing global network of over 130 destinations and strengthening our coverage in the Americas to reach 18 points served by our services from Dubai,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“We have been serving customers with passenger and cargo services to Toronto for over 15 years and when we begin services to Montréal in July, customers will have more choice when planning their travel whether for business, leisure, education or for visiting family and friends.”