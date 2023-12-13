Dolphin Dynamics Introduces Innovative Tool to Enhance Expedia TAAP Bookings

Dolphin Dynamics, a leading travel technology company, has announced the launch of a revolutionary tool designed to simplify the management of Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) accommodation bookings. This new module, seamlessly integrated into the Dolphin back-office platform, is set to elevate efficiency, data quality, and accuracy for travel companies.

The innovative module allows users to effortlessly capture bookings made on the Expedia TAAP website, streamlining the booking process and significantly reducing the likelihood of manual entry errors. The booking capture module ensures a swift data loading process, taking only a few seconds, and automatically integrates the necessary vendor details into the Dolphin platform. The tool has the capability to re-capture bookings that undergo changes, such as cancellations, updates in dates, or alterations in room types, guaranteeing that the most recent information is always reflected in the Dolphin platform.

“We continuously strive to enhance and simplify the experience for travel agent partners, and through this API integration, Dolphin Dynamics clients can now easily access and manage their Expedia TAAP bookings,” said Robin Lawther, Vice President of Expedia TAAP.

Early adopters of the new module, such as Gareth Pilkington from Osprey Holidays, have praised its effectiveness. Pilkington highlighted how the Expedia TAAP booking capture has accelerated the booking process, improved document accuracy, and enabled the reservations team to handle inquiries and bookings more efficiently.

Mark Standage, Manager of Automation Development at North America Travel Service, echoed these sentiments, emphasising how the tool has improved the speed and accuracy of loading hotel segments. The integration of the pricing engine with this tool has further facilitated the loading of commission due.

Chuck Richardson, Managing Director of Dolphin Dynamics, expressed the company’s commitment to simplifying tasks for customers: “Streamlining the job to seamlessly import Expedia TAAP bookings without manual entry effort also helps ensure quality and consistency of data for Dolphin users,” Richardson affirmed.

Dolphin Dynamics specialises in developing integrated information solutions for tour operators, travel agents, and travel management companies (TMCs). The company’s global clientele includes well-known names such as Destination 2, Dawson & Sanderson, Osprey Holidays, and USAirtours.

The innovative Expedia TAAP booking capture module underscores Dolphin Dynamics’ dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to the travel industry, facilitating smoother operations and enhancing the overall experience for travel professionals.

For more information, please visit www.dolphind.com.