Dalata Opens First Maldron Hotel in London

The Dalata Hotel Group has officially opened its first Maldron Hotel in London, adding to its numerous Clayton Hotel properties in the English capital; creating 50 new jobs in the process.

The 4-Star Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park is the group’s 53rd hotel in the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe and the first of five new Maldron Hotels set to open across the UK in the next 12 months.

Dalata, which also operates Clayton Hotels, purchased the ready-to-open 191-bedroom hotel at Finsbury Park for £44.3m and immediately invested a further £4.1m to meet Maldron Hotels’ exacting standards.

The hotel’s General Manager, Kirsty Monington, said: “We are proud to add to the area’s growing reputation as a destination suburb. Following a successful partial opening in July we are now up to full capacity and looking forward to welcoming even more guests.”

The new hotel is located on Seven Sisters Road. Nearby amenities include Finsbury Park, itself, and the homes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur football clubs.

Dalata Hotel Group CEO, Dermot Crowley said: “We are very proud to open Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, the brand’s first hotel to open in London. But with Maldron Hotel Shoreditch opening early next year, it won’t be on its own for long. Earlier in the summer Dalata Hotel Group also opened the Clayton Hotel London Wall which underlines our determination to grow our presence in London. Elsewhere the company is in expansion mode with an exciting pipeline in prime locations throughout the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe having recently acquired a landmark hotel in Amsterdam.”