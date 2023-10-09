CLIA Completes Successful ‘Destination Showcase’ in Porto

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has completed a three-day ‘Destination Showcase’ event in Porto, which was attended by over 100 delegates from across Europe.

It featured sessions with ocean and river cruise destination experts, and a river cruise tour sailing beneath the six bridges and along the banks of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia.

Delegates had the opportunity to join local tours and excursions, with options including ‘Historic and Modern Porto’ or a Vinho Verde tasting experience. A trade fair and two hosted dinners were also held, at both the Porto Cruise Terminal and World of Wine.

Meanwhile, travel agents were hosted for lunches at local restaurants, to continue the immersive destination experience.

In addition, attendees could visit and tour either an ocean cruise or river cruise ship, highlighting Porto as a gateway for both options. Delegates on the ocean experience boarded the ultra-luxury Seabourn Ovation, while river was on both the Emerald Cruises-operated Emerald Radiance and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises-operated S.S. Sao Gabriel.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “Porto is a highlight of many ocean and river cruise holidays, so was the perfect location for this hugely-important event in the industry calendar. The first-hand knowledge of all delegates, including travel agents, means they will now be even better-served to recommend and sell cruise holidays and destinations.

“Many thanks to all attendees, as well as everyone in Porto for giving us such a warm welcome.”

The Showcase was sponsored by Visit Porto & North Portugal, Port of Leixões, Area Metropolitana do Porto and Mail Metro Media, in collaboration with TAP Air Portugal.