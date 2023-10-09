Widerøe to Expand Dublin-Bergen Route for Summer 2024

Norwegian airline Widerøe, which is represented in Ireland by ASM-Ireland, has announced an increase in flights on its Dublin-Bergen route for Summer 2024.

The airline will add a Tuesday departure to the existing Thursday and Sunday flights, using its 110 seat Embraer E190-E2 jet aircraft.

“Widerøe commenced flying Dublin-Bergen in April 2023 and we are very pleased with the number of Irish customers visiting Norway and Norwegian customers visiting Ireland. A third weekly frequency will offer even more choice for the business and leisure community,” said Kristin Gaustad of Widerøe.

In 2024, Bodo will be the first city inside the Artic Circle to become a European Capital of Culture.

From Bergen, Widerøe offers connections to 17 destinations in Norway, including Bodo.

The third weekly frequency will offer customers even more opportunity to explore Norway’s west Coast, said Alan Sparling of ASM-Ireland.