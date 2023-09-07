Celebrity Cruises Launches Incentive Programme for Irish Travel Agents

Celebrity Cruises has launched a brand-new incentive for Irish travel agents, alongside its new autumn campaign.

Rewarding agents for all their hard work, and to thank them for their invaluable support, the cruise line continues to offer agents the chance to earn on every booking they make, from interior staterooms all the way to The Retreat.

Celebrity Cruises’ Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, Giles Hawke, said: “Our travel partners have played a crucial part in our success, and we are thrilled to announce our autumn campaign and incentive tailored to our valued agents, to thank them for all that they do.”

“Listening to feedback from the trade is imperative to us, as we want to empower agents with

more flexibility than ever before when utilising their rewards, enabling agents to choose rewards

that resonate with them,” Mr Hawke added.

Aligning with agents’ preferences more than ever before, agents can now kick start their Christmas savings with the new Amazon rewards. The additional €10 Amazon vouchers can be earned on top of Celebrity Rewards points, giving agents the chance to earn an additional €10 per booking, meaning that they will see up to €30 in rewards for all new Europe and Alaska 2024 bookings they make from 8th September to 3rd October 2023.

To aid trade partners in finding the holiday of a lifetime for their clients and access these rewards, Celebrity Cruises’ autumn campaign offers up to 75% savings for the second guest on selected sailings worldwide* until 3rd October 2023.

Travel partners can offer clients a European summer getaway with Celebrity’s award-winning ships sailing over 90 itineraries visiting nearly 100 destinations. With six ships, including two Edge Series ships – Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex sailing Europe in 2024, the cruise line is providing travellers with plenty of choice.

For the first time ever, the award-winning Celebrity Apex will call the UK home from May 2024, as she sails from Southampton hosting more Norwegian Fjord sailings than ever before – including a new, breath-taking 12-night Norwegian Fjord and Arctic Circle itinerary.

The brand’s newest addition to the fleet, Celebrity Ascent, will make her European debut in April 2024, cruising around culturally rich cities on a variety of 9 to 12-night sailings including the ultimate Mediterranean getaways to hotspots including Rome, Naples, Mykonos, and Santorini.

And for those guests who will be chasing the winter sun, Celebrity Infinity will host year-round sailings in the Mediterranean, including overnight stays in 11 of the world’s most popular cities from Lisbon, Portugal, to Istanbul, Turkey, and brand-new ports of call including Kavala and Volos, Greece.

Agents also have the unique opportunity to offer their clients a chance to discover the rugged coast of Alaska like never before onboard Celebrity Edge. This is the first time the Edge Series ship will be visiting the region, allowing guests to experience the great outdoors in a revolutionary way onboard the outward-facing designed ship. Celebrity Edge joins Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit, and together these three ships offer a wide range of 7-night itineraries sailing from Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward, where travellers can see breath-taking whales, glaciers and mountains during their sailing.

Celebrity Cruises is also supporting agents with a suite of new ready-made marketing tools to help them sell Celebrity.

The new tools include social media tiles to promote sailings, and customisable email templates as well as in-store marketing resources including point of sale displays and desk-friendly resources complete with material to excite and inspire clients.



For further information on the autumn campaign, access to marketing tools and details of the

Celebrity Rewards visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk