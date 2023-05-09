Cassidy Travel St Stephen’s Green & Liffey Valley Stores Celebrate the TTG Top 50 Travel Agency Awards

Cassidy Travel, St Stephen’s Green and Liffey Valley have placed joint 2nd for Republic of Ireland at the prestigious TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2023. Cassidy Travel would like to thank their dedicated staff who continue to deliver fantastic service to their clients on a daily basis.

Cassidy Travel’s team have extensive first-hand knowledge of the best destinations, resorts and attractions around the world and accolades such as these serve to recognise all their hard work and commitment.

Sharon Harney, General Manager, Cassidy Travel commented “We had both Michelle Buckley Assistant Manager from our Liffey Valley Store and Stephen Byrne Manager from our Stephens Green branch in attendance at the award ceremony in Birmingham – whilst disappointed not to have clinched the top prize this time, we congratulate and are delighted for our fellow colleagues in Barters Travel. Thank you to both Stephen and Michelle for representing us – these stores provide amazing service to our clients every day!”

Congratulations to Cassidy Travel. Also, congratulations to J Barters Travel in Cork who won 1st place for Ireland in the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2023.