Amadeus Profits and Revenues Rise on Back of Recovery in Global Tourism

Travel technology and distribution giant Amadeus has benefited from the post-Covid recovery felt by the global tourism industry, with both its profits and revenues back on the up.

The company has reported a 43% year-on-year increase in first quarter revenue to €1.3bn; with adjusted profits ahead by 188% to €273m.

Chief executive Luis Maroto said: “Amadeus started the year strongly, with solid operating and financial performances across all of our segments. Air traffic improved globally, both domestic and international, albeit at different paces.

“We continued executing on our strategy, with several airlines migrating to our systems during the quarter. In addition, we maintain a positive commercial pipeline, which along with recovering travel volumes, should continue to support our performance this year.”