Canadian Carrier Lynx Air Awarded UK/NI Flight Licence

Canadian budget airline Lynx Air has, reportedly, received a flight licence to serve the UK and Northern Ireland markets.

According to Airways Magazine, Lynx has been awarded a number of transatlantic licences by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

The Calgary-based ultra low fares airline has been awarded licences to fly from Canada to Iceland, the UK and Northern Ireland, Barbados, The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Lynx Air, however, has not commented on the matter and no information exists on which airports it may serve.

Currently, Lynx has a fleet of 9 Boeing 737-8 planes with another 38 planes on order. It currently flies domestically, within Canada, but also has three US routes to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.