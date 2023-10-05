SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsCanadian Carrier Lynx Air Awarded UK/NI Flight Licence
Travel News

Canadian Carrier Lynx Air Awarded UK/NI Flight Licence

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Canadian budget airline Lynx Air has, reportedly, received a flight licence to serve the UK and Northern Ireland markets.

According to Airways Magazine, Lynx has been awarded a number of transatlantic licences by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

The Calgary-based ultra low fares airline has been awarded licences to fly from Canada to Iceland, the UK and Northern Ireland, Barbados, The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Lynx Air, however, has not commented on the matter and no information exists on which airports it may serve.

Currently, Lynx has a fleet of 9 Boeing 737-8 planes with another 38 planes on order. It currently flies domestically, within Canada, but also has three US routes to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Global Air Passenger Levels Back to 96% of Pre-Covid Levels
Next article
EPIC and VROOM Digital Win Big at Irish Digital Media Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie