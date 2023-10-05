EPIC and VROOM Digital Win Big at Irish Digital Media Awards

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and partner agency VROOM Digital, have been awarded ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy’ at this year’s Irish Digital Media Awards (DMA’s).

The gala event, held on Friday, September 29th, took place at the prestigious Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

Showcasing the ‘best of the best in the digital media industry’, the DMA’s are regarded as one of Ireland’s leading platforms for recognising excellence in digital media, with all submissions subject to an intense selection process and careful consideration by an esteemed panel of judges.

They won for their campaign, entitled ‘Shamrocking the Narrative – EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Challenges Negative Irish Stereotypes’, which focused on EPIC’s recent ‘This is Not Us’ campaign.

Aileesh Carew, CEO, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum said: “Our partnership with VROOM Digital exemplifies the power of collaborative synergy. This campaign showcases our commitment to shaping a more accurate and impactful narrative surrounding the Irish and calling out the negative impact of stereotyping. At EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, we share the stories and experiences of the Irish diaspora, and recognise the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide.”

Working closely with the EPIC marketing team, VROOM Digital employed a creative and integrated approach, utilising Google Ads, Paid Social, and Digital PR to amplify the campaign message and drive awareness for EPIC. By leveraging visual creatives, targeted audience segments, and strategic influencer and media collaborations, the campaign effectively conveyed EPIC’s key messaging to a broad audience, both domestically and internationally. The integrated approach ensured a cohesive and impactful campaign, maximising its potential for success.

Shane Curtin, CEO & Founder, VROOM Digital, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy’ at this year’s DMA’s. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the numerous people that played a pivotal role in the success of this campaign. It also highlights the collaborative and cohesive approach our teams at VROOM Digital employ for client campaigns such as this.”