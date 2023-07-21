Brittany Ferries Unveils 2024 Timetable for Ireland-Spain Sailings

Brittany Ferries has unveiled its timetable for sailings between Ireland and Spain for next year.

The early release means customers can plan ahead and book sailings year-round from now, right up until November 2024.

The service will operate year-round twice per week in each direction between Rosslare Europort and Bilbao, for passengers travelling with their car or motorhome, on their bike or motorbike, or on foot.

However, from 7th November 2023 until 25th March 2024, the Spanish port will temporarily switch from Bilbao to the Cantabrian capital Santander, to allow work to take place to port infrastructure in Bilbao.

Brittany Ferries’ Ireland-Spain ferry link has been operated since November 2022 by one of Brittany Ferries’ most modern ships Salamanca. The ship has proved a hit with Irish customers, and so far this year reservations are up by around 100% compared to the previous vessel. But in a change for 2024 the Salamanca will be joined by its two equally modern sister ships Santoña and Galicia, with the three ships sharing the sailings to Spain.

For Irish holidaymakers looking to head to France in 2024, Brittany Ferries is currently finalising its timetables for its routes from Rosslare and Cork to Normandy and Brittany, and sailings will be available to book in the coming days.

Paul Acheson, Brittany Ferries’ Director of Sales and Marketing said:

“Spain remains by far the top overseas holiday destination for Irish holidaymakers, but what’s clear to us is that an increasing number of people are choosing the ferry as their preferred means to get there, both for its convenience and the relaxed onboard experience.

“We’re delighted to make our 2024 sailings available, with our newest cruise-ferries Galicia, Salamanca and Santoña, allowing customers to put their travel plans in place, and by booking now they’ll also enjoy the best choice of sailings, fares and cabins.”