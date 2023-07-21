Etihad Launches ‘Impossible Deals’ from Dublin

Etihad is celebrating its partnership with the new Tom Cruise movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, by releasing sale fares which it has dubbed ‘Impossible Deals’.

These offers to select destinations on the Etihad network will self-destruct on 31 July 2023 for travel between 1 August and 30 September 2023.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We’re excited to partner with Mission: Impossible and we’re marking the occasion with incredible deals for our valued guests. We know the demand for travel is sky high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible!”

Throughout August, guests flying in Etihad’s First and Business cabins will be treated to a cinema-style Movie Snacks menu and indulge in themed mocktails such as Mission Accomplished, Undercover Sipper, Secret Agent and Thyme’s Up. All Etihad guests will enjoy inflight entertainment featuring Mission: Impossible content.

Guests travelling on Etihad will be able to experience a dedicated Mission: Impossible channel on E-BOX, its inflight entertainment service. The channel will feature all seven of the Mission Impossible series as well as exciting behind-the-scenes content.

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with an Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger, to name a couple.

The Impossible Deal Economy fare prices to Abu Dhabi start from £489 from London Heathrow, £569 from Manchester and €629 from Dublin.