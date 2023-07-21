Amsterdam to Ban Cruise Ships in Latest Bid to Tackle Tourism Pollution

Amsterdam is to ban the vast majority of cruise ship activity.

It marks the Dutch capital’s latest effort to lower tourism and travel-related pollution and overcrowding.

The city has already lowered flight capacity at Schiphol Airport and banned private jets from there and has made moves to clean up its red light district and cannabis culture.

It is understood river cruises will be able to still operate and cruise lines can still visit Amsterdam while docking elsewhere, including Rotterdam. However, the ban – which has no fixed date as yet – would see the large scale closure of Amsterdam’s central cruise terminal.