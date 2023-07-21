Discover the Magic of French Summer Campsite Holidays

For decades, French summer campsite holidays have been a beloved tradition for families seeking adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable memories.

Eurocamp has been facilitating French summer camp holidays since 1973 – the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Eurocamp’s story began in Brittany with its first parc, a time when cross-channel ferries were the only traveling option. While sailing still holds its charm, air travel is a faster option for time-constrained parents.

Today, Eurocamp boasts parcs in eight other countries, ranging from Spain to Croatia and the Netherlands to Italy. However, France continues to reign as a top choice due to its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and budget-friendly camping opportunities, making it the perfect destination for family adventures.

One of the most beloved regions in France for campsite holidays is the enchanting South of France. Known for its beauty, gastronomy, and exquisite wines, this region offers an unparalleled experience. France presents an enviable selection of small, picturesque places for camping, and one such gem is La Chapelle campsite in Argeles sur Mer.

Situated within the vibrant Argelès Plage resort and near the charming town of Collioure, La Chapelle exudes a peaceful countryside ambiance, embodying the authentic essence of French life. Its nifty and comfortable mobile homes are kitted out with two or three bedrooms, a bathroom and shower, a kitchen, and most importantly – excellent air conditioning.

Nestled in the foothills of the Pyrénées, this classic parc boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards and majestic mountains.

The site itself is clean and extremely well-run, shrouded in mature trees which provide beautiful, dappled evening light and decks to people watch the multi-generational French families bustle about their business. The pool has waterslides and a bar, as well as mountain views.

An Intermarché is minutes away where you can pick up all sorts of delicious food to barbecue for dinner. There is a laundromat on the site too, so you can pack light and wash your clothes while there.

La Chapelle’s location on the Mediterranean, south of Perpignan, places it in the heart of what used to be North Catalonia, infusing it with a captivating Franco-Spanish vibe. Ochre-painted buildings, street signs in Catalan, and the occasional strains of flamenco music remind visitors of this unique blend of cultures. Hidden from the road by a spread of trees, the campsite is adorned with an old stone wall, meandering along the rugged cliffs. The site overlooks three exclusive pebble beaches, accessible only to campers.

A 15-minute walk along the promenade leads to a bustling hub of activity. Alternatively, families can rent bikes for the week, making exploration even more fun, especially for kids and dare I say, city-kids who will adore the freedom. The promenade boasts a plethora of restaurants, bars, and markets, perfect for souvenir shopping and immersion into local life.

No camping experience in France would be complete without savouring mouth-watering pastries and fresh coffees from an authentic boulangerie. La Chapelle campsite has its own onsite boulangerie, ensuring that each morning begins with the delightful aroma of freshly baked goods and great coffee.

For those seeking a brief break from the campsite, the magical town of Collioure is just a short distance away. This small fishing village in the south of France famously inspired Fauvist painters like

Henri Matisse and Andre Derain in the early 20th century. Dining here is a joy – fresh shrimp, juicy steaks, and incredible Languedoc rosé.

The winding medieval streets are car-free, giving a lovely sense of a slower pace. Before returning to the campsite, it might be a pleasant idea to pick up a couple of bottles of Cornet & Co Collioure rosé for your mobile home fridge.

Flights: Book straight into Perpignan. Only 2.5 hours with Aer Lingus and Ryanair

Restaurant: La Bodeguita, 18 rue Vauban, 66190 Collioure, France

Wine shop: Vins D’auteurs, 6 Pl. Gén Leclerc, 66190 Collioure, France

Bike hire: Vélocation, 187 Av. du Tech, 66700 Argelès-sur-Mer