Hilton Belfast Sale to Pandox Completed

By Geoff Percival

Hotel owner Pandox has completed its near £40m (€46m) acquisition of Hilton Belfast. Pandox also owns the Jurys Inn chain of hotels, which also has a presence in Belfast.

The Hilton in Belfast has 202 bedrooms and was owned by an affiliate of Starwood.

Liia Nõu, CEO of Pandox, told Hotel Owner: “The hotel is well-invested with a strong strategic location in the city centre of Belfast. The UK is one of Europe’s largest and most dynamic hotel markets and Belfast is an attractive destination with a rich business life, several universities, and many attractions, which drive demand from all important segments. We will also make certain targeted value increasing investments to further improve the hotel’s position and profitability.”

