Brand USA Hosts Trade for ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ Screening

Brand USA hosted members of the Irish travel trade and media last night in the Stella Theatre in Ranelagh for a private screening of their Brand USA film ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ narrated by Morgan Freeman.

‘Into Nature’s Wild’ is a MacGillivray Freeman film, produced in association with Brand USA, and presented by Expedia and United Airlines.

The evening was hosted by Holly Jordan, Libby Marsh and Serena Gray from Brand USA and ITTN’s Allie Sheehan was in attendance. The evening started with a welcome cocktail and some canapés before the screening and ended with some pizzas in the Americana bar.

Brand USA is currently highlighting eight exciting road trip itineraries with ITTN, for you to share with your clients.

As your official guide, Brand USA will show you a diverse range of unique experiences that are all within your reach… From New York to Nevada, Oregon to Oklahoma, California to the District of Columbia, the iconic Route 66 and everything in between.

With over 30 to choose from, these itineraries have something for everyone and will inspire your customers to explore all that the US has to offer.

We have weekly competitions with Brand USA where you can win €50 One4All vouchers. You can read more about the itineraries and enter the competitions here.