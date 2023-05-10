Uber to Launch Flight Bookings Feature on Main App

Uber is planning to launch a flight booking option on its app later this year.

Initially, the new functionality – which is planned to launch in the summer – will be available to UK users, before any further international roll-out.

In the UK, Uber already allows bookings for the Eurostar train service, River Thames boat tours and UK coach providers National Express and Megabus.

The company also recently integrated bookings with Heathrow Airport’s Heathrow Express train service, which links the airport with central London.

Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem said: “We’re pleased to introduce flight bookings as the latest addition to Uber’s suite of travel booking options. Our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free.”