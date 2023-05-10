SEARCH
Uber to Launch Flight Bookings Feature on Main App

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Uber is planning to launch a flight booking option on its app later this year.

Initially, the new functionality – which is planned to launch in the summer – will be available to UK users, before any further international roll-out.

In the UK, Uber already allows bookings for the Eurostar train service, River Thames boat tours and UK coach providers National Express and Megabus.

The company also recently integrated bookings with Heathrow Airport’s Heathrow Express train service, which links the airport with central London.

Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem said: “We’re pleased to introduce flight bookings as the latest addition to Uber’s suite of travel booking options. Our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
