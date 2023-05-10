SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsITTN Awards 2023 - Have You Booked Your Place?
Travel News

ITTN Awards 2023 – Have You Booked Your Place?

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
7

ITTN is working hard behind the scenes for the Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023 on the 24th November 2023.

We are confirming some fantastic surprises for the night.

We are delighted to have Virgin Atlantic onboard as our Headline Sponsor for a second year and other sponsorship opportunities and tables are filling up fast.

We’ve confirmed Crystal Ski, Marella Cruises, Blue Insurance and Bradley International Airport as sponsors.

We’ve already confirmed most of our lead sponsorship and the Best Agency category is very popular, we have some more agent awards this year so lots of opportunity to get involved.

Want to know more? Make sure to get in contact with [email protected] to secure your place.

We look forward to seeing all the glitz and glamour on the 24th November 2023 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Brand USA Hosts Trade for ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ Screening
Next article
Giant Trees and Ancient Forests in the Golden State with Brand USA!

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie