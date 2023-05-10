ITTN Awards 2023 – Have You Booked Your Place?

ITTN is working hard behind the scenes for the Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023 on the 24th November 2023.

We are confirming some fantastic surprises for the night.

We are delighted to have Virgin Atlantic onboard as our Headline Sponsor for a second year and other sponsorship opportunities and tables are filling up fast.

We’ve confirmed Crystal Ski, Marella Cruises, Blue Insurance and Bradley International Airport as sponsors.

We’ve already confirmed most of our lead sponsorship and the Best Agency category is very popular, we have some more agent awards this year so lots of opportunity to get involved.

Want to know more? Make sure to get in contact with [email protected] to secure your place.

We look forward to seeing all the glitz and glamour on the 24th November 2023 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.