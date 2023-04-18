SEARCH
Travel News

Bill Clinton Reconnects with Europa Hotel 25 Years on from Good Friday Agreement

Former US President Bill Clinton was warmly welcomed back to the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday, where he was reunited with the head concierge Martin Mulholland, whom he first met when he stayed in the hotel with wife Hillary in 1995 and 1998.

“I’m so glad to be back,” former President Clinton exclaimed as he arrived and was greeted by Mulholland and General Manager Andy McNeill. 

Later, Bill and Hillary dined with friends and requested to speak to Executive Head Chef Kyle Greer, praising the exceptional cuisine. The Clintons were in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Stephen Aherne
Stephen Aherne
A graduate of Multimedia in DCU, Stephen has previously worked as a production assistant on several TV shows and as cinematographer on an award winning short film. He is passionate about content creation, particularly film and photography.
