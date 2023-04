South African chef Rudi Liebenberg has been unveiled as the new executive chef at the renowned Montenotte Hotel in Cork city.

Mr Liebenberg has been plucked from his home country – having previously worked at the Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg and most recently the Belmond Mount Nelson, in Cape Town, where he was executive chef for more than 13 years.

The Montenotte said he will combine Irish produce with a South African and European influence.