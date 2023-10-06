Air France, KLM & Delta Event in the IFSC

Air France, KLM and Delta hosted a travel trade event in Harbourmaster, IFSC last night. The dinner and drinks included a quiz testing travel agents on airline and general knowledge. The top prize was won by Orla Hogan from American Holidays, an impressive US$4,000 voucher for Delta Airlines.

Air France Celebrates 90 Years

The event celebrated Air France’s 90th anniversary. This year Air France is celebrating 90 years of elegance. 90 years of technology, innovation and comfort on board its aircraft. 90 years of travel, fine dining, design, haute couture, art and architecture. Since its creation on 7 October 1933, the company has been celebrating French excellence, a “je-ne-sais-quoi” that the world recognizes in France, thanks to an exceptional travel experience that takes elegance to new heights.

Created from the merger of Air Orient, Air Union, Société Générale de Transports Aériens, the Compagnie Internationale de Navigation Aérienne and Aéropostale, Air France was officially inaugurated on 7th October 1933. Ever since they continue to create its legend by promoting the French art of travel around the world. Air France today offers its customers close to 1,000 daily flights to 200 destinations with a fleet of more than 240 aircraft.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary with the whole world and showcase its unique expertise, Air France is also bringing out an anniversary video. The video features models wearing the collection of designer dresses created by Xavier Ronze in a spectacular setting, in behind-the-scenes locations at Air France. From the airline’s huge aircraft hangars to the wings of an Airbus A220, the jewel of its medium-haul fleet, the dresses take centre stage among modern-day and vintage Air France heritage items that have inspired them.

This original video showcases Air France’s legendary heritage and the best of its current offer, in a singularly elegant approach. The video will be screened from 28 September in the windows of the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, online and at various Air France locations, and will also be visible to the airline’s customers in its airport lounges and onboard its aircraft.

Air France Awarded 5 Stars in APEX 2024 Global Ranking of Best Airlines

Air France has been awarded five stars in the official APEX 2024 global ranking of the best airlines. During the APEX/IFSA ceremony on 20 Sept 2023, Air France received, for the second consecutive year, five stars in the APEX 2024 ranking.

Air France stands out once again for the quality of the travel experience on board its planes: cabin comfort, catering offerings, onboard entertainment, connectivity services, and excellence in cabin service.

This ranking is based on the independent rating of more than a million flights by passengers from nearly 600 airlines around the world, with ratings ranging from 1 to 5 stars according to even more demanding criteria than in previous years.

APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) is a recognized research and evaluation organization in the field of customer travel experience. The APEX Awards are held each year, on the occasion of the presentation of the official ranking of airlines, the first ranking is based on a rating carried out by passenger customers.



Delta Adds Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)

Customers looking to get a jump start on their 2024 summer travel plans have the luck of the Irish on their side: Delta is introducing a new route from Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB).

With the addition of this route, which will operate five times a week starting May 9, 2024, Delta will offer seasonal service from Ireland to three of its U.S. hubs – Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis in addition to its year-round service from New York-JFK.

“Delta continues to build on its longstanding No. 1 position in Minneapolis with another nonstop option for customers travelling overseas,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “With nearly 10 trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights flying direct from the Twin Cities, customers have the utmost choice, coupled with our award-winning customer service, when travelling with us.”

Delta is MSP’s largest global carrier, and currently operates more than 330 peak-day flights to 120 destinations.

“MSP travellers are eager for increased air service to European destinations, and we’re pleased to see Delta add nonstop service to Dublin next year,” said Rick King, Chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. “This route is important to leisure and business travellers as we anticipate continued international demand into 2024 and beyond.”

Delta’s Minneapolis Hub

Delta continues to invest in modern and intuitive airport spaces at its Minneapolis hub. Earlier this year, the airline unveiled its third and largest Delta Sky Club at MSP, featuring seating for more than 450 guests, a first-of-its-kind Sky Deck and more.

Delta’s Minneapolis-Dublin Flight

Delta’s Minneapolis-Dublin flight will operate on a Boeing 767-300, offering Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before take-off, chef-curated meals and desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Meanwhile, customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax in a wider seat with a deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest, along with an elevated dining experience, premium hand-crafted amenities and dedicated service touchpoints.

Customers in every cabin enjoy seat-back screens featuring hours of complimentary premium entertainment via Delta Studio, in-seat power, high-speed Wi-Fi for purchase and free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Update on KLM’s Winter Schedule

KLM winter schedule will be serving 157 destinations (92 in Europe and 65 intercontinental) and will run from 29 October 2023 to 31 March 2024. Marseille has been added to the network. KLM is also offering over 20% more seats to Canada this winter compared to last year.

All Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft now feature Premium Comfort, KLM’s newest intermediate class. Reconfiguration of the B777-300 fleet to feature the new World Business Class seats and Premium Comfort Class will be completed this winter. The same reconfiguration process will then start for the B777-200 fleet.

KLM Across Europe

KLM will be adding Marseille to its European network. From 29 October, the French city will be served thrice daily. Like last winter, KLM will be flying to Rovaniemi (Finland) this winter season too. The twice-weekly service will be maintained this year. Rennes will be served daily. While this French destination will be new this winter, it represents a continuation of the summer schedule. The number of seats has been increased by 7% compared to the previous winter schedule.

KLM Across North America

This winter, KLM will serve 19 destinations in North America (Canada, the US and Mexico). In the US, KLM will operate a daily service to Washington. This means three extra flights a week compared to last winter. Premium Comfort Class will be available for most US destinations. This newest KLM class offers passengers comfortable seats, including extra legroom and a private catering concept.

KLM is offering over 20% more seats to Canada compared to last year. Weekly, there will be an average of eleven flights to Toronto, four to Montreal, three to Edmonton, seven to Calgary and four to Vancouver.

KLM Crown Lounges Open at Toronto & Houston airports

KLM recently opened two renovated Lounges at the airports of Toronto (Canada) and Houston (United States). Together with the lounges at Schiphol Airport Amsterdam, these are KLM’s only Crown Lounges worldwide. Rejuvenation of these lounges forms part of KLM’s broader strategy: “Run a great airline for our customers and our people”.