Virgin Atlantic Formally Joins SkyTeam Alliance

Virgin Atlantic is formally joining SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, at a signing ceremony in London today.

The move means Virgin Atlantic becomes SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester airports.

Virgin Atlantic customers will now benefit from a consistent, seamless customer experience, across 1,000 global destinations in over 170 countries. Customers can conveniently book every SkyTeam member flight on a single ticket, checking in with baggage just once through to their final destination.

Flying Club members have more opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points across all member airlines, accelerating both their rewards and tier status. Additionally, Flying Club members will be able to redeem hard-earned points on SkyTeam member airlines. Alongside joint venture partners Delta & Air France-KLM, these include Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, China Airlines, China Eastern*, Czech Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA* Airways, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, MEA, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines and XiamenAir.

The airline’s Flying Club members will receive host of benefits which will enhance their journeys across the SkyTeam network. Virgin Atlantic Silver Card holders are recognised as SkyTeam Elite Members, whilst the airline’s Gold Card members have become Elite Plus. SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers enjoy SkyPriority services including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding. Extra baggage allowance is offered to both Elite and Elite Plus members.

SkyTeam Elite Plus members travelling on Virgin Atlantic, Delta* or Aeromexico will have access to Virgin Atlantic’s renowned Clubhouse at London Heathrow, whilst other SkyTeam Elite Plus members can take advantage of their airline-designated lounge at Terminal 3. Elite Plus members will also enjoy a network of 750 worldwide airport lounges to choose from*.

Virgin Atlantic’s entry into the alliance builds upon the success of its transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM, each already long-established SkyTeam members. Virgin Atlantic is co-located at London Heathrow’s Terminal 3, alongside Delta and existing SkyTeam members Aeromexico and China Eastern, providing customers with smooth airside transits and the most convenient connection times possible.

Shai Weiss, CEO Virgin Atlantic, said: “SkyTeam shares a customer first ethos that mirrors our own and our entry into the alliance today marks an important milestone in achieving our vision to become the most-loved travel company.

“We want to reward those who choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic and our Flying Club members deserve the very best loyalty proposition. Our SkyTeam membership offers this through a global network of maximised reward opportunities, alongside enhanced services on the ground and in the skies.”

Codeshare agreements are already in place with Aeromexico and Middle East Airlines, in addition to existing codeshares with Air France-KLM and Delta, with options for more codeshares to follow later this year. Interline agreements with all SkyTeam members are already in place, providing one touch point for all customers, creating a seamless journey on one ticket.

Virgin Atlantic flies to 12 destinations throughout the USA in partnership with Delta and Air France-KLM including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

Last year the airline launched services to two new US destinations, Austin and Tampa. Virgin Atlantic also operates an extensive Caribbean portfolio including Antigua, Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas and from November, Turks and Caicos.

Virgin Atlantic also operates services to China, India, Israel, Nigeria and South Africa. A new service to the Maldives will begin from October.