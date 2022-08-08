US Budget Airline JetBlue Boosts Transatlantic Profile with London-Boston Route Launch

US low-cost airline JetBlue has boosted its transatlantic credentials by officially launching its Boston to London Gatwick route.

Boston-based JetBlue launched its first transatlantic route – New York-London Gatwick – last year and, in June, won a permanent landing slot at London’s Heathrow Airport, where it had gained a temporary slot during the slowdown caused by the Covid crisis.

US carrier JetBlue has expanded its transatlantic services linking North America and the UK.

“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue.

“As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”

Until now, London has been the largest direct destination not serviced by JetBlue, with the city also one of the most requested by the airline’s local customer base.

By October, JetBlue will be running five daily flights between the US and the UK.