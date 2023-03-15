SEARCH
Travelmarvel Hires Elaine O’Brien

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
River cruise, Small Yacht specialist APT Travelmarvel is delighted to announce the appointment of Elaine O’Brien as Business Manager of its Irish operation.  
 
Paul Melinis, Managing Director of APT & Travelmarvel, UK & Europe, said: “Elaine’s appointment is an exciting development for our business and demonstrates the ongoing commitment that APT Travelmarvel has to the Irish market. Elaine’s expertise and contacts in the cruise industry will help us to drive our business to the next level, as we continue to support and invest exclusively in the travel trade in Ireland. Since launching, we have had fantastic support on both our river cruise and Croatian yacht sailing programmes, and we look forward to seeing sales blossoming over the next few months and beyond.

Elaine has almost 30 years’ experience in the Irish travel industry. Since beginning her career in the 1990s at Budget Travel, Elaine has gained a wealth of knowledge, working at a wide variety of agencies, and then spending the past 12 years running her own travel agency, The Travel Shop.ie & The Cruise Shop.ie   

Although Elaine loves every style of travel, her true passion lies in the cruise sector. Elaine has visited and cruised on a vast number of ships over the past 20 years, so she understands the industry inside and out. This detailed appreciation of cruise, twinned with her extensive retail and leadership experience means that she will be a real asset to the APT & Travelmarvel team.  

Elaine will join John Grehan, General Manager and Jack Goddard, Trade Account Manager as part of the Platform5 media and trade representation business, representing APT Travelmarvel in Ireland. For more information contact Elaine on [email protected] 

