Scenic to host UK Agents on Saudi Cruise

Scenic will host UK agents onboard discovery yacht Scenic Eclipse during a fam trip sailing in Saudi Arabia later this week.

In partnership with Cruise Saudi, the Saudi Tourism Authority and SAUDIA Airlines, 12 of Scenic’s key trade partners will embark on a five-day voyage in the Red Sea alongside a number of global agents and media.

Joseph Grimley, Scenic Group’s UK director of trade sales, said of the trip: “We all know how hard agents have worked over the last 18 months and how challenging it has been for them.

“This luxury bucket-list sailing not only provides our agents with an unforgettable experience but also allows them to truly understand the ultra-luxury cruising experience that Scenic Eclipse offers.

“All while showcasing the incredible destination of Saudi Arabia – one that is set to be the next luxury holiday hotspot. We’re so excited to be able to welcome our agent partners on board this week to allow them to enjoy the complete Scenic Eclipse experience.”

Scenic Eclipse has been sailing chartered itineraries in Saudi waters since 17 July 2021, with its scheduled Antarctica season set to return from 7 January 2022.