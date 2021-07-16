Sandals Celebrates National Travel Agent Day With Offer

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. (UCHL), is celebrating National Travel Agent Day 2021 with a discount to encourage customers to book a holiday through the travel trade.

On Friday 23 July, any clients who book a holiday to a Sandals or Beaches Resort, departing before 31 October 2021, with a Northern Ireland travel agent will get an extra £200 off.

Agents will need to use the promocode NTAD200 and make the booking through the UK call centre for their clients to benefit from the offer.

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, has also filmed an exclusive video personally thanking UK agents for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will go live on the brand’s Selling Sandals Facebook page on 23 July.

Agents have played a valuable role in UCHL’s business during the pandemic, helping the tour operator to retain an impressive average of 80 per cent of their bookings that were affected by COVID-19. Many new bookings have also been made through the trade over the last 16 months, with customers placing trust in the expertise of travel agents.

Karl Thompson, Managing Director of Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. (UCHL), Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator, says: “The travel industry has been one of the worst hit by the pandemic, so it is great to see initiatives like National Travel Agent Day celebrating agents and lifting spirits across the industry.

“Agents have worked relentlessly to support their clients and businesses like ours and we want to show our appreciation for their continued hard work.

“Despite facing so much hardship over the past 16 months, they have continued to generate new business for Sandals and Beaches Resorts, especially since the recent good news from the Government, and we couldn’t have got through this pandemic without them.”

Thompson continues, “The fact that most of our Caribbean destinations are on the green list and fully vaccinated travellers don’t need to quarantine when they get back from amber list countries, is incredible.

Our trade bookings have been given even more of a boost and we know that agents are as excited as we are to take bookings in their droves so that we can get customers back to the beautiful Caribbean as soon as possible.”