Orlando’s New Terminal C Welcomes Aer Lingus as its First Flight

By Emer Roche
Aer Lingus flight EI35 from Manchester to Orlando on 20 September was the first flight to land at Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C.

The flight landed at Orlando International Airport at 15:27 to a warm welcome in celebration of the opening of its new terminal.

Bill Byrne Aer Lingus Executive Vice-President US, said: “Aer Lingus has been a long-standing partner flying year-round non-stop flights to Orlando International Airport from Dublin, and more recently non-stop from Manchester, UK since the launch of Aer Lingus UK in 2021.

We welcome the opening of the upgraded facilities of Terminal C at Orlando International Airport, providing our passengers with an elevated customer experience.’’

Bill Byrne, US VP Aer Lingus

Orlando’s multi-million-dollar investment will give customers an enhanced airport experience.

Emer Roche
