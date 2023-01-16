SEARCH
HomeNewsKerala to Promote its Tropical Wares to Irish Travel Agents at Exclusive...
News

Kerala to Promote its Tropical Wares to Irish Travel Agents at Exclusive Dublin Event on January 25

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
5
Kerala – the tropical Indian state known for its luxury beaches and stunning coastlines – is actively targeting Irish tourists. Kerala Tourism will hold an exclusive introduction event in Dublin’s Westin Hotel on Wednesday January 25 to showcase the Indian state to Irish travel agents. Located on India’s tropical Malabar Coast, Kerala has nearly 600km of Arabian Sea shoreline. It’s known for its palm-lined beaches and backwaters, and a network of canals. The event – full details of which can be seen below – will feature a presentation on the destination from key tourism trade personnel from Kerala, along with dinner and drinks. There will also be a chance to win Qatar Airways tickets from Dublin to Kerala. Please RSVP to: [email protected].
Beautiful gold Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple reflected in a pond at sunset, Thiruvananthapuram city, Kerala, south India
This photo was taken in Kappad beach in Kerala where Vasco Da Gama first landed in India.
Incredible indian beaches, Varkala. Kerala, India
A houseboat sailing in Alappuzha backwaters in Kerala state in India
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Airport Lounges are Driving Revenue and are Increasingly in Demand

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie