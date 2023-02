Deutsche Lufthansa AG has grounded all of its flights because of company computer issues.

An IT outage at Lufthansa is causing havoc, with widespread flight delays.

It has affected operations at several airports across Germany with footage showing huge lines of travellers waiting to check in.

Some planes were boarded using handwritten paper dockets.

“This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers,” the company tweeted.